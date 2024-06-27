Neil Young cancels upcoming tour dates due to band members’ illness

Neil Young has announced the cancellation of upcoming tour dates because several members of his band, Crazy Horse, caught an undisclosed illness.

Young wrote on his website that “a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob (on May 22, the last time they appeared live), “We said to stop.”

He said The Love Earth Tour will take a “big unplanned break,” because they have not fully recovered.

“We will try to play some the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again,” Young said in the website statement.

He apologized to the fans who had made travel plans.

“Thanks for your understanding and patience,” he said. “Health is No. 1.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you… and for us.”

He did not disclose which members of Crazy Horse were sick, or what the disease was.

On Ticketmaster, all July dates have been canceled. The Sept. 29 appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has not been officially announced. If you have tickets to any upcoming concerts, be sure to check.

Several of the dates after Sept. 29 have already announced cancelation.

Young’s next album “Early Daze,” featuring songs from 1969 by Neil Young and Crazy Horse, is slated for release on Friday, June 28 via Reprise Records.

























© 2024 Cox Media Group