NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating gambling policy

The NFL confirmed Thursday that three players have been suspended indefinitely for violating its gambling policy.

In a news release, the NFL said that Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry from the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspected indefinitely through the end of the 2023 season at least. It is due to betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Afterward, they were both waived by the Colts, The Associated Press reported.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” Indy general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement obtained by the AP. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The NFL says that Rodgers, Berry, and Taylor can petition for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season.

Another player, Nicholas Petit-Frere from the Tennessee Titans was also suspended but first the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season at the team’s facility, according to the NFL. It is due to betting on non-NFL sports.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement obtained by the AP. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

The NFL has a gambling policy in places where players, coaches, league, and team officials cannot bet on NFL games as well as placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet on their behalf, according to the AP.

Last week, the NFL said it planned to reinforce its gambling policy to players, according to ESPN. It will focus on getting rookies mandatory education sessions and league officials making in-person visits to team facilities to make sure players understand the policy.

Six things that the league officials will focus on, according to ESPN, are:

Don’t bet on the NFL. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel.

Don’t have someone bet for you.

Don’t share team “inside information.”

Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.

Don’t play daily fantasy football.



Last April, the NFL suspended five players for gambling infractions, the AP reported. Four of the five players were with the Detroit Lions.