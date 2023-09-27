Ogre overnight: Airbnb offers Shrek’s Scottish swamp abode for stays

If you have ever wanted to get away from it all and take a swamp sojourn, Airbnb has a unique offering available for stays next month.

For the bargain price of nothing, the travel app is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp for up to three guests.

The vacation is scheduled for Oct. 27 to 29.

“Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans,” Airbnb wrote.

The Shrek’s Swamp experience offers:

“Earwax candles”

Parfaits

Swamp stories around the fire

Morning waffles

Shrek’s outhouse

If you want to live like Shrek, bookings open on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST or 1 p.m. EST on “Donkey’s” listing on Airbnb’s website.

Those who are able to secure a reservation to live in the stump house will have to get themselves to and from the location in the Scottish Highlands, owned by Ardverikie Estate.

In conjunction with the stay, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity.