Oreo, Chips Ahoy maker sues Aldi over packaging

The company that owns such iconic brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter is suing no-frills grocery chain Aldi over packaging that the cookie manufacturer says resembles its own brands too closely.

Mondelez International is taking Aldi, saying that the chain “blatantly copies” its products in an effort “likely to deceive and confuse customers,” The New York Times reported.

Mondelez also said that some of Aldi’s packaging may “dilute the distinctive quality of Mondelez’s unique product packaging” and “irreparably harm Mondelez and its valuable brands.”

The company listed specific products such as Chips Ahoy, Oreo, Wheat Thins and Premium Saltine Crackers, saying that Aldi’s versions have very similar colors, graphics and names to the name-brand products.

Mondelez said it had previously contacted Aldi about other products such as Teddy Grahams, Belvita biscuits, Triscuits and even the Oreo cookie design itself, CNN reported.

Some of those products were discontinued or changed.

This is not the first time a company has sued Aldi for packaging that is too close to a name brand.

An Australian account said that an Aldi product was too close to the copyright of Baby Bellies, a snack for young children, while an appeals court in the U.K. found that Aldi’s lemon cider looked similar to the brand Thatchers, The Associated Press reported.

The AP, CNN and The New York Times reached out to Aldi for a comment and had not heard back.

Aldi has more than 2,500 stores in 39 states, the AP reported.

