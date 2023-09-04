Panda Express lawsuit settlement may entitle you to some cash or food

Customers who placed a delivery order with Panda Express may be entitled to either money or free food after the fast food chain agreed to settle a class action lawsuit, according to a company that will administer the payment.

According to the suit, “hundreds of thousands” of customers paid hidden delivery fees with “false and misleading” disclosures, USA Today reported.

The settlement would apply to customers who placed a delivery order through the Panda Express website or app between July 17, 2020, and Feb. 16, 2022, with a service fee charge.

Those who place such orders can submit a claim online, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

The suit claims the company promoted low-cost deliveries but then tacked on a 10% “service charge.”

While the company did not admit wrongdoing, it agreed to settle the suit for $1.4 million, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Eligible customers who were charged a service fee should submit a claim no later than Jan. 10, 2024, to receive either a cash payment or up to two free medium entrée vouchers that can be redeemed on the Panda Express website or app.

The cash payments will vary, based on how many customers submit claims. The settlement administrator’s website says each recovery is expected to exceed $10, according to Bloomberg News.

The court will decide whether to approve the settlement on Nov. 8.