Passenger attempts to bring grenade-shaped hot sauce bottle on plane

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A passenger at an airport in New Hampshire attempted to bring a bottle of hot sauce in a container that was shaped like a grenade through TSA on Monday. (TSA New England/TSA New England)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A passenger at an airport in New Hampshire attempted to bring a bottle of hot sauce in a container that was shaped like a grenade through TSA on Monday.

A bottle of the General’s Hot Sauce called “Danger Close” was found in a bag during a security screen at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to WFXT.

Doesn’t matter if the sauce is hot or not... it can’t be in a grenade shaped bottle,” a spokesperson for TSA New England said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The passenger who had the hot sauce in their baggage ended up surrendering the hot sauce, TSA New England said.

No charges have been filed, according to WFXT.

