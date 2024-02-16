Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes visit children injured during Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife visited children at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday as they continue to recover from the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the Reyes family whose 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters were both shot in the legs but are making “good progress,” a news release obtained by the NFL said.

Both girls had surgery and are expected to wear casts for the next few months, KMBC reported.

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” their statement read, according to the NFL. “Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally.”

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the statement said, according to the Today Show.

On Friday, the Chiefs launched an emergency response fund with United Way. According to the NFL, it’s called, “Kansas City Strong.” It will help support victims as well as their families. Donations can be made on United Way’s website.

“Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them,” Mahomes said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed when a shooting erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade earlier this week, Rolling Stone reported.

Taylor had to make the $100,000 in two parts because the site limits donations to $50,000.

Swift added a comment with her donation saying, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” the singer wrote on the page alongside her dual donations. “With love, Taylor Swift.”

Lopez-Galvan was killed and 22 others were injured Wednesday during the mass shooting.

