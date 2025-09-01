Trending

Perfect timing: Infrequent Powerball player hits $150K prize

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The winner said he rarely plays Powerball unless the jackpot is high.
Big win: A North Carolina man won $150,000 after the Powerball drawing on Aug. 25. (North Carolina Education Lottery)
A North Carolina man who admitted that he rarely buys Powerball tickets but was lured by the rising jackpot earned a big payday.

Chad McLamb, of Coats, purchased a Powerball Quick Pick ticket on Aug. 25 and won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball -- but because he invested $3 to try the Power Play option, his winning ticket tripled to $150,000, North Carolina lottery officials said in an Aug. 29 news release.

“I was shaking,” McLamb said.

McLamb said he had not played the lottery game in a long time, but decided to take a chance when the jackpot surged to $777 million. The jackpot has since risen to $1.1 billion heading into Monday night’s drawing.

“I usually only buy them when the jackpot gets big,” he told lottery officials. “I know it hasn’t been this big since last year.”

McLamb bought his lucky ticket from Bass Country Store on N.C. 27 East in Coats, located about 30 miles south of Raleigh.s

“This is perfect timing for us,” McLamb said. “It’ll make everything a lot more comfortable.”

McLamb arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to claim his winnings. After the required federal and state tax withholdings, he netted $107,626.

McLamb said he plans to use the money to buy a car and do home renovations.

Most Read