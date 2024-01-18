Leon Carlin, Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer, dead at 86

Philadelphia — Leo Carlin, 86, who worked 55 years for the Philadelphia Eagles organization, died Wednesday. No cause of death has been given.

Carlin, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, was a pioneer in the sports ticketing industry. He was the first to combine computer data processing with ticketing, revolutionizing the business.

He joined the organization part-time in 1960, and worked his way up from ticketing into the front office in 1964, according to Penn Live.com of the Patriot News.

Eagles CEO and Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Lurie said that Carlin oversaw the ticket office for 55 years. Carlin established a reputation for building strong relationships with season ticket holders and fans alike, Lurie said, adding that he was an incredible team ambassador.

Carlin was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 for his work as an administrator, according to NBCSports.com.

