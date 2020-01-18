Pittsburgh police find 13,000 heroin stamp bags during drug bust

PITTSBURGH — Narcotics detectives with the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Squad found 13,000 stamp bags of heroin, a pistol, various pills and cash during a bust at a Pittsburgh home, authorities said.
Police said that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, detectives raided the home in the Troy Hill neighborhood. Investigators said they were serving a warrant after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors who believed drugs were sold out of the home, WPXI reported.
During the search, police found 13,000 stamp bags of heroin, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, Percocet, MDMA and a large amount of cash.
Aaron Gale, 26, was arrested at the scene and is facing federal drug trafficking charges.
After Gale’s arrest, police said they moved to a second location, where they found more heroin along with cocaine, WPXI reported.
