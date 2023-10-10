Police fatally shoot driver who crashed into Chinese consulate in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A motorist was fatally shot after crashing into the visa office of the Chinese consulate building in San Francisco on Monday, authorities said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Kathryn Winters, the motorist crashed a Honda sedan into the consulate’s lobby at 3:09 p.m. PDT, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Officers shot the driver after they “made contact” with the person, Winters told reporters. Police administered first aid to the motorist, but they died at an area hospital, KTVU reported.

**AVOID THE AREA**



Please avoid the area of Laguna St and Geary Blvd due to ongoing police activity.



"This is unique because it did happen in the lobby of the Chinese consulate," Winters told reporters.

“This is unique because it did happen in the lobby of the Chinese consulate,” Winters told reporters.

Winters did not say what prompted the officers to shoot the motorist, according to KTVU.

It was unclear how many people were inside the building at the time of the crash, the Chronicle reported. It was also unclear whether the suspect drove the vehicle into the building intentionally.

Police added there were no other injuries due to the crash.

Police are working with the U.S. State Department as part of an ongoing investigation, KPIX-TV reported.