Police investigating after child’s remains found in storage unit

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a child after remains were found inside a metal container in concrete in a storage unit in Pueblo, Colorado.

Pueblo Police Department said on Jan. 10 just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of West 6th Street about suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they learned someone had found a metal container inside a storage unit. The metal container was found with hardened concrete.

Once the metal container was inspected more, the remains of a child were found inside, KKTV reported.

Authorities as part of the investigation are searching for two children who were last seen in the summer of 2018, the news outlet reported. Those two children were identified by police as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez. Today, they would be around ten and nine years old. Police say they want to confirm that the two children are safe.

The Pueblo County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the remains once next of kin notifications are made, police said, according to The Associated Press.

Information about the child’s age, when the child may have died or the cause of death has not yet been released.

Police have reportedly interviewed two people of interest. No additional information has been released regarding the two people of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

