Police: Man arrested after teacher robbed at knifepoint, locked in school closet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teacher was robbed at knifepoint after arriving at school Tuesday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, police say.

In a news release, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that a 36-year-old teachers at LEAD Cameron School on 1st Avenue South had arrived at school to start the work day just after 7 a.m. Tuesday when they said they were approached by a man with butcher knife.

The victim said an arrest report obtained by WSMV that she was forced inside the gymnasium at the school by the man. He then demand cash but the teacher said she didn’t have any so he proceeded to take her others items including her car, keys, cell phone, ear buds and watch.

He then reportedly locked the teacher in the closet before he left, the arrest report said, according to the news outlet.

Once the teacher was found, the school was placed on lockdown, a school spokesperson told WSMV in a statement.

The man was later identified by police as Willie Joe Buford, 65.

Police say Buford drove the teacher’s car to a parking garage downtown before boarding a city bus. He eventually got off the bus on Murfreesboro Pike and was tracked by officers through the victim’s phone.

Buford was arrested and police say he eventually showed officers where he left the teacher’s car.

Buford has been charged with aggravated robbery and additional charges are expected, according to police. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.