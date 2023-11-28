Police: Woman charged after stabbing boyfriend in the eye with ‘rabies needle’

A Florida woman who said she was angry that her boyfriend was looking at other women has been charged with aggravated battery after police said she stabbed him in the eye with a “rabies needle.”

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arguing with her boyfriend at their home Saturday after she accused him of being too interested in looking at other women, USA Today reported.

According to the boyfriend, he laid down on the couch after the fight and Jimenez attacked him with two “rabies needles” they had to vaccinate their dogs.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jimenez’s boyfriend was pierced in one eyelid and was transported to a local hospital for care, WTVJ reported.

Police say Jimenez fled the home after the attack but was arrested at the residence later that day.

Jimenez pled not guilty to the felony charge of aggravated battery.