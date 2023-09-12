Powerball: Jackpot climbs to $550 million

The Powerball jackpot rose to $550 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were 9-25-27-53-66 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

Update 12:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 12: No tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball on Monday, raising the jackpot to $550 million, lottery officials said. The cash value rose to $266 million before taxes if someone wins Wednesday’s drawing and decides to exercise the lump sum option.

Original report: If someone matches all of the numbers in Monday’s drawing and selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner decides to take the lump sum option of $522 million, the cash value amount will be approximately $252.4 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. There have been 22 consecutive drawings without a winning ticket.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.