Powerball: Jackpot rises to $810 million

The final Powerball drawing of 2023 did not produce a jackpot winner on Saturday night, sending the grand prize to $810 million as the calendar flips to 2024.

The numbers drawn were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X.

Jackpot climbs to $810 million

Update 12:06 p.m. EST Dec. 31: The Powerball jackpot, like the calendar, will roll over to 2024. No one picked all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, sending the grand prize to $810 million for Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s drawing will be for the fifth-largest amount in the promotion’s history. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to top $700 million in 2023, lottery officials said in a news release. Nos. 1 through 4 topped $1 billion, with a record $2.04 billion ticket sold on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $408.9 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Several tickets came close to winning it all on Saturday. Single tickets in Texas and West Virginia matched five numbers, and the players used the Power Play option, giving them $2 million apiece.

There were solo tickets with five matching numbers sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. They were worth $1 million each.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$810 million (estimated) – Jan. 1, 2024.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.