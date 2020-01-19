Puerto Rican director of emergency management fired after supplies from Hurricane Maria found in warehouse

The director of emergency management for Puerto Rico was fired Saturday after video emerged showing a warehouse of supplies from Hurricane Maria sitting unused.
Carlos Acevedo was fired after the supplies were discovered when the warehouse was inspected because of recent earthquakes, ABC News reported.
"It is important to emphasize that no citizen has been denied any of the items found at this place,” Acevedo said in a statement.
Some of the supplies included water, food, baby formula, cots and tarps. They had been in the warehouse as aid after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, CBS News reported. The storm left 2,975 dead and devastated the island.
"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse," Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a statement.
The warehouse contained 600 pallets of water that were distributed after Hurricane Dorian and Karen threatened the island. There were about 80 left.
“Our people suffered greatly because of how Hurricane Maria was managed,” Ponce Mayor Mayita Meléndez said on social media. “We cannot allow history to repeat itself.”
The country is continuing to investigate why the supplies were not delivered.
Vazquez nominated Puerto Rican National Guard Brig. Gen. Victor S. Perez to head the Office of Emergency Management, ABC News reported.
