Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour after Josh Homme’s emergency surgery

Queens of the Stone Age has canceled all the remaining tour dates for 2024.

The band canceled the concerts after Josh Homme had to undergo emergency surgery, writing on X, " Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.”

Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates. pic.twitter.com/jcUHtfPv5q — QOTSA (@qotsa) August 23, 2024

Homme and the rest of the band were on its European tour when he had to return to the U.S. for surgery. At the time, the concerts were canceled through August, Variety reported.

Queens of the Stone Age did not say what type of surgery Homme had but in 2022 he said he had been diagnosed with cancer and at the time had surgery to remove it.

Homme is the only continuous member of the band which was formed in the 1990s, Deadline reported.

Queens of the Stone Age released their sixth studio album “In Times New Roman...” last year, their first record in six years, according to Billboard.

