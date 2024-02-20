Rare gold Lego piece found at Goodwill warehouse on auction block

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — Lego lovers would love to get a piece of the action for this item. But it is kind of pricey.

A rare 14-karat gold Lego piece that was discovered at a Goodwill warehouse in western Pennsylvania is being auctioned off at shopgoodwill.com, WTAJ-TV reported.

According to the Lego website, the rare item is called a bionicle. The piece found by workers at the Goodwill warehouse in DuBois, the television station reported.

The Golden Kanohi Hau Mask is believed to be one of only 30 in existence.

“There’s 30 of the gold ones,” Chad Smith, Goodwill’s vice president of e-commerce and technology, told WTAJ. “They do make some silver ones and some platinum ones.”

The piece is being sold by Goodwill Industries of North Central Pa., Inc. It was introduced in 2001, and according to the Lego website, “these constructable action figures were built from Lego Technic elements.”

“We didn’t know what we had when we found it,” Jessica Illuzzi, a spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania, told WTAJ. “It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College store. So it had already been processed through donations there.”

Goodwill is hoping to fetch a nice price for the gold Lego.

Bidding had originally stacked up to $33,000, but the winner failed to pay, according to the television station. According to the Brick Fanatics website, the final gavel price was actually $33,000.02.

The item was relisted and has already climbed past the $4,600 plateau after three bids were recorded.

“If it reaches the mark of $5,000, that would have been the highest amount when it sold for it,” Smith told WTAJ. “This is very unique. You never know what you find on shopgoodwill.com.”

