Recall alert: 13K battery packs recalled, can ignite

Battery packs are a lifeline when you’re not near an outlet or need to power an electric tool, but another 13,000 batteries have been recalled because they could start a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 13,200 DR Power LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs were recalled because they can short-circuit and ignite, posing a fire and burn hazard.

The recalled battery packs include a stand-alone pack with model number 414240 and removable packs used with the following outdoor equipment model numbers:

524340

SB11022XEN

T4X3026XEN

T4X3062XENR

CE75021XEN0

CE77021XEN0

The battery pack used in the equipment has model number 41424, which can be found on the back of the battery on a label, and is part of the recall, the CPSC said.

The battery packs and tools were sold at home improvement stores nationwide and online on DRPower and CountryHomeProducts websites from April 2018 through July 2024 for between $300 and $700 for the tools and $250 for the individual batteries.

If you have the battery packs, you should not use them and contact DR Power for a prorated refund, depending on the battery’s age. You will have to fill out a form and upload images of the battery’s destruction, in accordance with the instructions found on the company’s website.

For more information, call DR Power at 800-454-8643 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

