Recall alert: 174K tub grip handles recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 174,500 tub grip handles sold by Liberty Hardware.

The plastic grip pads could come off when used on tubs with tapered side walls. The handles can become unstable and allow someone to fall, the CPSC said.

The following tub grip handles were recalled:

Peerless

Model PL585

Safety First

Model SF585

Model S1F585

Delta

Model DF585

The Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars were made of powdered-coated aluminum and colored white. They had a one-inch diameter tube and two gripping surfaces.

The name and model were on a label on the bar’s packaging.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart and other retailers. They were also sold online on Amazon and FlyingBulldogs.com from January 2011 through May 2024 for between $16 and $55, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled device, you should not use it and contact Liberty Hardware to receive a pre-paid label and packaging to return it for a $35 refund.

For more information, you can reach Liberty Hardware by phone at 844-811-4541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or on the company’s website.

