Recall alert: 352K Yamaha golf carts recalled

Yamaha is once again expanding a recall of its golf carts.

The vehicle’s accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when the driver isn’t pressing it, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The current recall affects about 352,000 golf carts.

This is the fifth time the golf cart car has been recalled. They were recalled twice in 2018, once in 2022 and once in 2023, affecting about 322,000 golf carts at those times.

For a list of the recalled golf carts, click here.

The model name is found on the right and left of the vehicle while the serial numbers can be found at various locations depending on the model, the CPSC said.

The expanded recall now includes free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly.

If you have one of the recalled golf carts, you should stop using it and contact a dealer to schedule a free repair, even if the golf cart had previously been prepared during prior recalls.

They were sold by Yamaha dealers across the country from July 2015 to December 2024 for between $5,970 and $13,220.

For more information, contact Yamaha at 866-747-4027 or visit the company’s website.

