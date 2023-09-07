Recall alert: 80K smart plugs recalled due to shock hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 80,000 smart plugs due to a shock hazard.

The CPSC said the plugs were made by Emporia. They are white with the brand printed on the front. They allow users to control and monitor devices through a smartphone app.

The plugs were not grounded correctly and can shock someone.

The recall covers the 120V North American plugs and the 240V EU models. They are about 3 and a half inches wide, 1 and a half inches high and 1 inch deep.

They were sold individually or in multipacks online at Empoira’s website or on Amazon from July 2022 through May 2023 for between $12 and $25.

Owners are being told to stop using them and contact the company for a full refund or replacement plug. Emporia will disable the plug remotely and users should throw them away. If the plugs cannot connect to the internet, which is required for the company to disable the device, then owners can ship them to Emporia for free, the CPSC said.

The refund or replacement will only be issued once the plug is either disabled or returned.

For more information, you can call Emporia at 844-367-6742 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or reach the company online. You can also email Emporia directly.

