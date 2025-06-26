Recall alert: Bell Sports recalls 31K children’s bike helmets

Bell Sports has recalled tens of thousands of children’s bike helmets because they do not meet the impact requirements set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the "helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury."

About 31,200 helmets are part of the recall.

Several models of helmets are being recalled:

Model number Model name Colors Manufacture date B0494Y Axle Pink/Purple and Pixels Green 9/24 B0605C Cadence Rainbow Road 10/24 Red 9/24 Pink/White Checkers 9/24 and 10/24 Black/Blue 10/24 Blue/Black and Purple/White 8/24, 9/24 and 10/24 Rev Red/Black Swirl 8/24 and 9/24 B0605Y Cadence Black/Red 9/24 Pink/Mint 9/24 Black/Blue 9/24 Purple 9/24 Pink Polka 9/24 Green/Black 9/24 Frenzy Blue/Black and Pink Scuba 9/24 Passage Blue Comet 9/24

They were sold by Walmart, Target, Academy Sports+ Outdoors and other stores and online on Amazon, Target, Fred Meyer and Academy websites from September 2024 to May 2025 for about $20, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled helmets, you should stop using it, cut the straps off of them, and contact Bell Sports for a refund. You will need to upload a photo of the cut straps and email it to the company to get the refund.

For more information, contact Bell Sports by phone at 800-456-2355 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

