Recall alert: Colsen fire pits recalled over burn, fire hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 89,500 Colsen fire pits because of potential burn and fire hazards.

The CPSC said that alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the device. Flame jetting happens when you pour alcohol and the fire flashes back to the container. The alcohol can get on people and items nearby.

Alcohol can also spill or leak from the reservoir during use and cause a flash fire.

Someone could experience severe burns in less than a second, the CPSC said.

There have been 31 reports of flame jetting or flames escaping the fire pit with 19 people burned. Two of the incidents, the victims had third-degree burns to more than 40% of their bodies, the CPSC said.

The Colsen-branded fire pits were made for indoor or outdoor tabletop use. It has a concrete, open reservoir that holds alcohol to burn.

The pits vary from 5 inches wide to 18 inches wide and were sold in either black or gray color, in several shapes including round, rectangular, hexagon, square or skull.

Owners of the recalled fire pits were told to stop using them and throw them away. The CPSC said the company that owns Colsen fire pits “does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers.”

The Colsen fire pits were sold online at Colsenfirepits.com, Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta and TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 retailing for between $40 and $90.

For more information email Colsen Fire Pits or visit the company’s website.

