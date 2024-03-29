Recall alert: Kia recalls more than 400,000 Tellurides; they can roll away when in park

Kia is recalling more than 400,000 Telluride SUVs because they can roll away when the vehicles are in park.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 427,407 Telluride SUVs from 2020 and 2023, and certain 2024 models are affected by the recall.

The issue with the SUV is in the connection between metal shafts that connect the engine and transmission to the wheels, according to an NHTSA report.

Over time, the problem results in unintended movement in the cars while in park if the parking brake is not engaged. The report said affected vehicles could make a grinding noise when the damage occurs.

All affected Telluride owners should bring their cars to a Kia dealer to get updated electronic parking brake software installed. Kia will reimburse car owners for the repair, according to the NHTSA.

