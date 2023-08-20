Recall alert: Nissan recalls over 236K cars to fix issue with loss of steering control

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 236,000 cars because of an issue with loss of steering control.

>> Read more trending news

The recall affects certain Sentra compact cars from 2020 through 2022 model years, according to The Associated Press.

The NHTSA said that a bent tie rod can break and cause a loss of steering control. This increases the risk of a crash. About 236,238 cars are affected.

NHTSA recommends that owners contact their dealer for transport assistance if they are experiencing any off-center steering wheel or vibration. Dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods in the interim for free. As newly designed parts are available, dealers will place both the left and right tie rods for free as well. Owners will also get interim letters in the mail on Oct. 5, 2023. A second letter will go out once the final fix is available.

Some of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same issue, documents say, according to the AP. Cars that were previously repaired in that recall can get the new tie rods when they are available.

Owners can call Nissan’s customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

The company’s recall number is R23B3. Recall replaces/expands 21V-461.

Owners can contact NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or TTY 1-800-424-9153. You can also visit the NHTSA website.

©2023 Cox Media Group