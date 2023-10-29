Recipe for success? Travis Kelce selling line of food dishes at Walmart

So, what can’t Travis Kelce do? He owns a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, is an eight-time Pro Bowl tight end and has apparently entranced pop superstar Taylor Swift.

>> Read more trending news

Still, there are more worlds to conquer -- like the food market.

Kelce, 34, is selling refrigerated, prepackaged meals exclusively at Walmart, The Kansas City Star reported.

Parade reported that Kelce’s company, Kelce Food Group LLC, filed a trademark for the name “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen,” according to the newspaper.

And of course, since Kelce is based out of Kansas City, barbecue is in the mix.

Here is what Kelce is offering, with descriptions from Walmart:

Bacon Mac & Cheese ($8.88): “A Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels.”

($8.88): “A Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels.” Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce ($12.78): “The finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce.”

($12.78): “The finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce.” BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends ($8.67): “Baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, are paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends.”

($8.67): “Baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, are paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends.” Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese ($9.22): “A must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection.”

($9.22): “A must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection.” Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce ($12.78): “Succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce.”

($12.78): “Succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce.” BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage ($8.17): “Savory baked black beans and white kidney beans are enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage.”

($8.17): “Savory baked black beans and white kidney beans are enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage.” Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions ($9.88): “Sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sauteed with bell peppers and onions.”

“With the launch of Travis Kelce’s Kitchen, Kelce aims to share his passion for great food, especially the hearty BBQ that Kansas City is famous for,” a Walmart spokesperson told the “Today” show in an email last week.

In addition to his courtship of Smith, Kelce has been an advertising machine, appearing in commercials for DirecTV, Pfizer, and State Farm Insurance, USA Today reported. The latter advertisement features Kelce with Chiefs teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The pair have also connected by joining the investment group that supports the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team, according to the newspaper.

It certainly has not been a cruel summer for the Chiefs’ star.