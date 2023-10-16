Ripped roo: Man fights kangaroo to save dog

A man who teaches mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu had an unexpected fight on his hands when he rescued his dog from a kangaroo.

Mick Moloney was near a river in Mildura, Australia over the weekend when he realized one of his Akitas was missing.

Moloney said the dogs were unusually quiet as they walked along the water, telling 7News’ morning show Sunrise that his pets are normally in the water, but when he looked he realized that a wild kangaroo was in the river.

“I saw a kangaroo ... with his arms in the water, basically just staring at me,” the former police officer told Sunrise. “Next thing you know, Hutchy came up gasping for air, water spilling out of his mouth and screaming his head off.”

Moloney tried to scare the roo away, but it didn’t work so he waded in to confront the animal, telling the kangaroo to “Let go of my dog.”

But the kangaroo, which looked like he had just left a gym, wasn’t letting go, so Moloney swung at the animal who hit back.

TMZ reported that Moloney thought the the kangaroo was going to kick him too.

News.com in Australia said the martial arts training was “ineffective” against the kangaroo, but it eventually let go of Hutchy and he and Moloney got back to the riverbank.

Moloney said he had a few scratches and his arm was hurting most of the day after the encounter. Still, it isn’t going to stop him from taking the same path in the future.

“It’s our favorite walking spot,” Moloney told 7News.