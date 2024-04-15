Rockets center Boban Marjanović misses free throw on purpose, nets fans free Chick-fil-A

A free throw usually means extra points for a basketball team, but this time a missed shot netted free Chick-fil-A.

Boban Marjanović intentionally missed a free throw during Sunday’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic reported.

The shot happened during the fourth quarter with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left.

The 7-foot, 4-inch center from Serbia with a career 76.4% free throw rate did it so the fans in the area could get free food.

The Clippers have said they will give game attendees free chicken if the opposing team misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth.

Marjanović missed the first, SB Nation reported, and he knew what to do.

Before the shot, the crowd started cheering loudly. You can see he bounces the ball off the rim of the basket, coming up a tad short.

The Athletic and many fans on social media noted that Marjanović “is arguably the nicest professional basketball player on the planet.”

SB Nation called Marjanović “a man of the people,” noting, “He knows what the people want, and is willing to give them exactly that.”

The game was the last of the season and the Rockets had already been eliminated from the playoffs. The Rockets ended up beating the Clippers 116-105,

