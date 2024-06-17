Salty-tongued parrot named Pepper looking for home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Bird lovers who enjoy a pet with a salty tongue will love Pepper, a spicy parrot who is up for adoption at an upstate New York animal shelter.

“If you think Pepper’s feathers are colorful, you should hear his language,” the Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post.

Pepper is one of seven birds up for adoption this week, WGRZ-TV reported. The bird is probably not for every household, but he can certainly hold his own in a verbal battle, peppering his language with a blue streak of words.

“Bringing home a cursing conure might seem like a fun idea until Pepper offends grandma’s Tuesday night knitting group,” the Niagara SPCA wrote in its Facebook post. “On the bright side, if you want to keep unannounced company from dropping in, adopt Pepper. They’ll think twice after being cussed out by your new foul-mouthed feathered friend.”

Pepper, a white-fronted Amazon, swears, “but only a little,” the animal shelter conceded, adding that only serious inquiries should be made for the bird’s adoption.

“Somebody get this guy a bar of soap or a humor-loving home!” the Niagara SPCA wrote.





