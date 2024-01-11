Sam’s Club to stop scanning receipts, swapping humans for AI

Your trip to Sam’s Club may not end with waiting in line to have someone check your receipt.

The cub store is changing how it will allow customers to leave the building.

Walmart, Sam’s Club’s parent company, announced during the Consumer Electronics Show that it will be using artificial intelligence instead of a person with a market to make sure shoppers have paid for everything that is in the cart, calling it Seamless Exit Technology.

The company announced the new procedure in a news release, saying that it is “a first-of-its-kind application of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology to eliminate queuing at the club’s exit area.”

Business Insider reported there is a large blue gateway that scans the cart and purchases as shown during a video presentation at CES.

Walmart said, “After a member completes payment at a register or via Scan & Go, a combination of computer vision and digital technology deployed in the exit area of the club captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member’s basket.” AI will work in the background to “speed the process.”

The new technology has already been rolled out at 10 locations in response to customer feedback.

“This is Sam’s Club at its very best, listening to feedback from members, putting their needs at the center of everything we do – and then applying digital innovations to deliver an industry-leading member experience,” Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas, said. “We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members.”

The program will be expanded to the rest of the stores by the end of the year.

The exit greeters will be able “to refocus their time and expertise to assisting members,” the company said.





