Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, singer Cassie settle lawsuit day after it was filed

A settlement was announced Friday around a day after singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor for Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, announced the settlement in a statement, according to The Associated Press. The statement said that Cassie and Combs reached a deal “to their mutual satisfaction,” Friday night.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement, obtained by the New York Times. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

Cassie accused Combs of rape and physical abuse over a decade. Ventura said she met Combs in 2005 when she was 19 years old. Cassie was signed to Comb’s Bad Boy Records in 2005, the Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, according to CNN.

Terms of the settlement have not been released, the AP reported.