‘Second chance’ turns into $250K payday for Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — “Play It Again” was a winning formula for a man playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery -- to the tune of $250,000.

According to a Sept. 17 news release from lottery officials, the Faulkner County man, identified only as “John O.,” did not win in the “$50 or $100! 2024 Edition” instant ticket promotion on Sept. 11. As the longtime lottery player had done in the past, he entered the ticket into the "Play It Again Second-Chance" game.

This time, John came up a winner.

Telling your friends you just hit a jackpot >>> #ThisIsWinning pic.twitter.com/ToybBDdiFg — Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (@MyARLottery) September 18, 2025

He said he received a voicemail from the lottery office on the same day he entered the second-chance drawing, asking him to call back.

John said he almost deleted the message, believing that it might be a scam, but he decided to call.

Lottery officials confirmed the six-figure payday.

“I had to go into the closet and scream,” John told lottery officials. “It’s a feeling you cannot explain.”

John said he plans to use the money he nets after taxes are taken out to help his daughter pay for college.

He said his wife initially panicked when he made the telephone call, fearing that John was receiving bad news. On the contrary, it was joyful tidings.

“I’ve been hoping for this day,” John told lottery officials.

John said he has yet to share the good news with his children.

“I don’t know how they’re going to handle it!” he said.

