Spain win first Women’s World Cup title; beat England 1-0

SYDNEY — Spain claimed its first Women’s World Cup title Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Spain beat England 1-0 Sunday morning, according to The Associated Press. It’s the third time that Spain has made a World Cup appearance and it is the first time since 1966 that the trophy has been prevented from being brought back to England.

The winning goal was made by Olga Carmona in the 29th minute, the AP reported. She became the second player in the history of the Women’s World Cup to score in both the semifinals and the final.