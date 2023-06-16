Spotify ends podcast partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan

Spotify and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ended the deal that had the couple producing podcasts for the streaming service.

A joint statement from Spotify and the couple said they had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Spotify confirmed that it was not renewing Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, which was part of a contract estimated to be worth $25 million, according to the BBC.

Archetypes, which Harry described as bringing forward “different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before,” ran for 12 episodes beginning in August 2022.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative,” Meghan said after the podcast won a People’s Choice award last year.

“And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love.”

The Wall Street Journal quoted a spokeswoman for Archewell, the company created by Harry and Meghan, saying Meghan was “continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

According to the Journal, the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark required by Spotify, and therefore wouldn’t be receiving the full value of the contract.

The deal with Spotify was one of several the couple entered into following their decision to leave their roles as working royals for the British royal family. They also have a deal with Netflix that is worth $100 million.