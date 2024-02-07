Super Bowl LVIII: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer reunite for Uber Eats commercial

A couple of friends are reuniting for a commercial that will air during Super Bowl LVIII.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who starred in the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, appear in the latest Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But Aniston has trouble remembering her co-star. Both characters had a complicated, romantic relationship during the television series, which won six Primetime Emmy Awards.

The commercial begins with Aniston thanking a production assistant for grabbing her Uber Eats bag, who tells the actress that she did not realize a person could get “all this stuff,” according to People.

“Well you know what they say, in order to remember something, you gotta forget something else,” Aniston says. “Make a little room.”

Schwimmer later runs into Aniston and is excited to see her, but Aniston recoils as he tries to embrace her.

“Have we met?” she asks.

“Worked together for 10 years,” Schwimmer says.

“You were great,” Aniston says in an obvious coverup as she feigns a fake memory revival.

“You still don’t know, do ya?” Schwimmer says, prompting Aniston to confess that she did not.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on “Friends,” walks away and mutters, “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.”

“I hate this town,” says Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on “Friends.”

The commercial also features soccer star David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also are having a memory lapse, with the couple trying to remember what popular girl group she belonged to in the 1990s.

“Wasn’t it the Cinnamon Sisters?” Victoria Beckham asks.

Rapper Jelly Roll, famous for the tattoos on his face in addition to his singing ability, also gets into the act, looking into the mirror and wondering, “Did someone doodle on my face?”

“It’s not coming off!” Jelly Rolls yells.

The fun continues with Usher, who is the headliner for Super Bowl LVIII’s halftime show, sitting in a chair and musing, “I hope I get to play a halftime show someday, man.”

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

© 2024 Cox Media Group