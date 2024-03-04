Supreme Court expected to rule Monday on Trump’s eligibility for Colorado primary ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday announced it would issue at least one decision on Monday and it is expected that the court will rule on former President Donald Trump’s eligibility for Colorado’s primary ballot, according to The New York Times and other media outlets.

In the unusual Sunday update to its schedule, the court said an opinion will be posted online starting at 10 a.m. ET, adding, “The court will not take the bench.”

The announcement did not say what opinion would be issued.

Generally, the court announces decisions in argued cases from the bench. However, the justices are not set to return to the courtroom until next week.

The expected ruling comes in a case where the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump could be left off the primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which bars anyone “engaged in insurrection” against the federal government from holding office.

Colorado is one of 15 states and a U.S. territory holding primary elections Tuesday on “Super Tuesday.” Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Trump on Jan. 3 asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal, and the justices agreed only two days after the filing and scheduled the arguments that took place in February.

During the arguments, the justices expressed concern about states taking actions that could impact a presidential election nationwide.

Trump, has also been barred from primary ballots in Illinois and Maine, with all three states claiming that Trump was instrumental in the events that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling is likely to affect all three cases.

Trump’s name will appear on Colorado’s ballot no matter the ruling. However, if the Supreme Court should decide that Trump is ineligible, ballots cast by the state’s voters would not be counted.

The expected decision comes a week after the justices agreed to hear arguments in April over whether Trump can be criminally prosecuted on election interference charges, including for any role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Trump faces more than 90 criminal charges in four prosecutions. He has one trial date – March 25 – for the state case in New York where he’s charged with falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments to a porn star.

