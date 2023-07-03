Texas man, 25, who went missing 8 years ago as teen, found safe

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old Texas man who went missing as a teenager eight years ago is recovering in a hospital after he was found on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, a student at Pasadena High School in suburban Houston, had been missing since March 6, 2015, KHOU-TV reported. The teen was walking his dogs in a north Houston neighborhood when he vanished, according to KTRK-TV.

The dogs were recovered but Farias went missing.

The Texas Center for the Missing announced the discovery of Farias on Sunday.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the agency tweeted.

Update: 7/1/23-- After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

The circumstances surrounding Farias’ disappearance remains unclear, and authorities on Sunday did not share information about how he was discovered or how long he has been hospitalized.

Tim Miller of the Houston Police Department’s missing persons division and founder of Texas EquuSearch confirmed to KHOU that Farias had been found alive.

After Farias went missing, authorities said the teen had been diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety, KTRK reported. Officials believed that the teen had not been taking his medication, according to the television station.

He was suffering from asthma and had an inhaler when he disappeared, according to the Charley Project. The inhaler was later located.

According to family members, Farias had been depressed after his older brother died in a motorcycle accident, NBC News reported in 2015.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should,” Brenda Paradise, a private investigator working for the Farias family, told the news outlet.

At the time of the teen’s disappearance, investigators said they did not suspect foul play, KPRC-TV reported.