‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow shares Matthew Perry tribute

Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to Matthew Perry and thanked him for making her laugh.

Kudrow who starred as Phoebe on “Friends” alongside Perry’s Chandler, thanked Perry for not only making her laugh but for “showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.”

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking.,” Kudrow said in her Instagram post.

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

“Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew,” she finished off the tribute with, according to the “Today” show.

When Perry guest hosted “Piers Morgan Tonight” in 2013, he brought Kudrow on as a special guest, according to People magazine. He referred to her as “the second funniest ‘Friends’ cast member behind himself.” He introduced her saying that she was one of his “favorite people in the whole wide world.”

Kudrow was the last cast member to share a personal tribute to Perry, Rolling Stone reported.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared their own tributes to Perry, according to Deadline. On Tuesday, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox shared theirs.

The cast released a joint statement following Perry’s death but, according to Variety, each has been sharing individual tributes over the last few days with their favorite memories of Perry.

