Troopers help wrangle runaway bull on a highway

PHOENIX — A bull was found wandering on a roadway Friday morning after troopers learned that it had escaped from a fenced area in Phoenix, Arizona.

>> Read more trending news

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety just before 1 a.m. Friday was called out to Interstate 17 between Happy Valley and Jomax roads about an animal on the roadway, according to the Arizona Republic. When troopers arrived, they found a bull walking around in the HOV lane.

“Once I got there, he was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, everything I could to scare him off the roadway, but he seemed like he wanted to take me on. He kind of dipped his head and made it seem like he wanted to challenge me,” Sgt. Kevin Watt told KTVK.

The bull led troopers on a brief chase, the news outlet reported. Troopers were eventually able to wrangle the bull.

Troopers learned that the bull escaped from a fenced area nearby, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety public information officer Raul Garcia per the Republic.

Troopers were able to get the bull back to the fenced area, the newspaper reported. No injuries to drivers, troopers or the bull were reported.