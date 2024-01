Trump appeals Colorado ballot ban to US Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump has asked the United States Supreme Court to keep his name on the Colorado ballot.

>> Read more trending news

Trump is seeking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Colorado’s ruling barring him from the ballot due to the insurrection clause in the Constitution, according to The Associated Press.

Trump has appealed a 4-3 ruling that was made in December by the Colorado Supreme Court, according to the AP. It was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to have a presidential contender barred from the ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court found that his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him under the insurrection clause, the AP reported. The provision was reportedly used very “sparingly in American history” that even the U.S. Supreme Court has never made a ruling on it.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group