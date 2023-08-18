Trump lawyers propose April 2026 trial date for 2020 election conspiracy case

Former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers proposed pushing back the federal trial for the 2020 election conspiracy case until April 2026 as prosecutors proposed for it to start in January 2024.

Trump’s lawyers say the delay is needed due to the nature of the case and the amount of discovery evidence they need to sort through, according to a filing to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan obtained by The New York Times. The evidence reportedly is over 11.5 million pages.

Trump’s lawyers claim that they would have to review 100,000 pages a day in order to meet the Justice Department’s suggested trial date, according to The Associated Press.

The decision is ultimately up to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is expected to set a tentative date at least during a hearing on Aug. 28, according to the AP.

“If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare,” Trump’s lawyer, Gregory M. Singer said in the filing obtained by the AP.

Trump’s calendar is also expected to be filled in 2024 with other court dates and campaign appearances ahead of the 2024 election, the AP reported.

“Even assuming we could begin reviewing the documents today, we would need to proceed at a pace of 99,762 pages per day to finish the government’s initial production by its proposed date for jury selection,” Mr. Singer wrote, according to the Times. “That is the entirety of Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace,’ cover to cover, 78 times a day, every day, from now until jury selection.”