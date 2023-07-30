‘Unexpected encounter’: Officers stumble on 2 runaway donkeys in the heat

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Police said they found two donkeys wandering around a roadway in Apache Junction, Arizona over the weekend.

Apache Junction Police Department on Twitter described an encounter with two donkeys Saturday as “unexpected.”

“Our vigilant patrol officers couldn’t believe their eyes when they stumbled upon these adorable donkeys crossing the road,” police said.

The donkeys were trying to cross the road by 12th and Goldfield in Apache Junction, according to KTVK.

The news outlet said that the donkeys were eventually reunited with their owners. The donkeys were also not injured.

Temperatures in Arizona have been over the 100s last few weeks and as much of the country has been under extreme heat warnings as July is expected to be the world’s hottest month on record.