Video captures plane crashing after releasing powder during gender reveal

What was intended as a happy day where family and friends find out the gender of a couple’s baby instead turned into tragedy on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

A plane that was part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed, killing the pilot.

Video posted online shows the plane releasing pink smoke as it flies over a couple waiting in front of a sign that reads “Oh baby,” surrounded by pink and blue balloons, CNN reported.

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

As the recording continues, the plane’s left wing appears to break from the fuselage and the plane begins spinning.

The pilot was identified as Luis Ángel “N”, 32, local media reported. He was found lying in the rubble after the crash.

No one else was on the plane and no one was injured on the ground when the plane crashed, according to authorities.

During a gender reveal party, the parents find out if they are having a boy or girl, generally by cutting a cake and seeing either blue or pink, or by shooting off a confetti gun that shows one of the colors.

However, recently, gender parties have become more elaborate and more dangerous. In 2021, two people were killed in another gender reveal plane stunt gone wrong, when the plane crashed into the ocean instead of flying over the party’s boat as intended,

In October 2019, a grandmother in Iowa was killed at a gender reveal party after being hit by shrapnel from a homemade pipe bomb that her family built to shoot out the colored powder.