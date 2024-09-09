Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dies

The president and CEO of Waffle House has died.

Walt Ehmer was 58 years old.

Ehmer’s death was announced on Sunday by the Atlanta Police Foundation, where he was on the board of trustees, which said that he was a “dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved... Posted by Atlanta Police Foundation on Saturday, September 7, 2024

Ehmer, a Georgia Tech graduate, joined Waffle House in 1992. He was promoted to president in 2006 and then added CEO to his total six years later, WSB reported.

The company released a statement which read:

“It is with sadness that we inform you that our Chairman, Walt Ehmer, passed away today following a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family.

We will share more details in the coming days, including highlights of Walt’s 30+ year career at Waffle House. For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt’s family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The company did not specify what the “long illness” was.

Waffle House was started in 1955 in Georgia by Joe Rogers Sr. And Tom Forkner and now has more than 1,900 diners in 25 states.

© 2024 Cox Media Group