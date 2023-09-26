Washington state officers rescue owl, kitten

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This could be a modern version of “The Owl and the Pussycat,” except that instead of a beautiful pea-green boat, the compassionate actions of Washington state police officers are the focus of the story.

In a Facebook post, the Federal Way Police Department shared two separate instances where its officers helped save an owl and kitten who needed help.

City maintenance workers found an owl that had been hit by a vehicle on Dash Point Road in Federal Way on Aug. 9, KIRO-TV reported. They contacted Federal Way police Officer Dayna Larson from the Animal Services team, who picked up the injured owl and took it to the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, according to the television station.

The bird was nursed back to health by officials at the wildlife center and was recently released back into the wild, the police department wrote on Facebook.

“This tale is a testament to the outstanding collaboration between our city maintenance staff and Officer Larson,” the police department wrote.

The second rescue occurred this month, KIRO reported.

Officer Christopher Cabrera was flagged down by a concerned resident who discovered an abandoned kitten that needed assistance, the police department wrote.

Cabrera brought the kitten back to the police station, and members of the department’s public records staff provided the feline with warmth and safety until Larson returned to take over.

“This story showcases the strong teamwork and compassion within our department,” the police department wrote.

The police department said that both stories show the officers’ commitment to the community and animals in need.

“We’re proud to be a force for good, not only for our citizens but for the animals who call Federal Way home,” police wrote on Facebook.