WATCH: Djokovic injured after bottle falls on his head while signing autographs

Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a water bottle as he signed autographs after his win at the Italian Open on Friday, requiring him to be check out by medics, according to The BBC.

A video on social media showed Djokovic falling to the ground after being hit by the object, which came from the stands.

According to tournament organizers, it appeared the bottle – which looks like a metal water bottle – fell from a bag as someone leaned over a railing to get Djokovic’s autograph.

The No. 1 men’s player in the world stayed on the ground at the facility in Rome for a few minutes before he was helped out of the arena. According to tournament organizers, Djokovic had a bump on his head and a “little bit of blood.”

“Novak has undergone the necessary checks and has already left to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern,” organizers said, according to Fox News.

One video posted online seemed to show a fan leaning over to get an autograph, with the bottle slipping out of his rucksack.

Djokovic had just defeated France’s Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1.

Djokovic is set to play on Sunday as the Italian Open continues.

