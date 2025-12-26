What is Boxing Day?

The hustle and bustle of Christmas is over, and Dec. 26 marks Boxing Day as the next celebration in the end of the year festivities.

But not everyone celebrates this one.

Boxing Day is traditionally celebrated in Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, according to the website National Day Calendar.

It started when Queen Victoria was on the throne.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it started when the upper class would “box up leftover food, money, or goods and give them to their tradesmen as well as their servants for reliable service all year.”

Dec. 26 is also known as St. Stephen’s Day, a saint known for helping the poor.

It is marked by a day off for countries under British rule. This year, however, some federal government workers have Dec. 26 off too after President Donald Trump declared the day before Christmas and the day after Christmas federal holidays, USA Today reported.

How to celebrate?

If you want to participate in the tradition, you can do what many people do: invite friends over to help eat the Christmas Day leftovers, USA Today reported.

There are also sporting events. While some traditional Boxing Day events, such as a fox hunt, have been banned, football has taken over. There are also hockey games, boxing and cricket events.

As a column in The New York Times said in 2022, “Christmas belongs to the family. On Boxing Day, you do you.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group