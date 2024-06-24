WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reaches plea deal with US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday agreed to a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to go free after he spent five years in a British prison, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Assange is expected to plead guilty to a felony charge of conspiring to obtain and distribute classified information, The Wall Street Journal reported. In exchange, Assange will be released from a prison in the United Kingdom, ending his long standoff with the U.S. government, according to The New York Times.

WikiLeaks published thousands of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables about America’s actions in Iraq and Afghanistan during the 2000s, according to The Wall Street Journal. During the 2016 presidential campaign, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party, the Times reported.

According to court documents, the case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

This story will be updated.





